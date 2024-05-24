Boxer Ryan Garcia Facing Suspension After Testing Positive for Banned Substance | lovebscott.com

Ryan Garcia is facing a possible suspension of his boxing license after his B-sample test turned back positive for the banned substance ostarine.

Garcia’s legal team said the positive test for ostarine resulted from a contaminated supplement. “Ryan Garcia is committed to clean and fair competition and has never intentionally used any banned substance,” Garcia’s legal team said in a statement. “Soon after being notified of his positive test, Ryan voluntarily had his hair collected and shipped to Dr. Pascal Kintz, the foremost expert in toxicology and hair-sample analysis. The results of Ryan’s hair sample came back negative.

“This is consistent with contamination and demonstrably proves that Ryan had not ingested Ostarine over a period of time — the only way he would have had any advantage whatsoever in the ring.”Ryan has voluntarily submitted to tests throughout his career, which have always shown negative results. He also tested negative multiple times leading up to the fight against Haney. All of these factors, combined with his ultra-low levels from samples taken on April 19th and 20th (in the billionth of a gram range), point to Ryan being a victim of supplement contamination and never receiving any performance enhancing benefit from the microscopic amounts in his system. We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead up to the fight will prove to be contaminated and are in the process of testing the supplements to determine the exact source.”

Garcia’s A-samples tested positive and the boxer exercised the option to test the B-samples, collected the day before and the day of the fight.

Garcia has denied taking steroids and Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “Let’s go we positive” and “I don’t care I’ll never make money again with boxing.’’

Ostarine, which is the trademarked name for a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that is not approved for human use or consumption in the U.S., or in any other country, according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). It is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Victor Conte, who serves an adviser for Haney, said Haney told him Thursday Garcia’s B-sample tested positive for the banned substance. English said he informed Haney of the results but had not spoken to Conte.

English also said the matter now would go before the New York State Athletic Commission because the fight was held in New York.

“The typical situation is that they would issue a suspension,’’ English said, adding that Garcia could opt to have a hearing.

The commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

via: USA Today