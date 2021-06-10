Bow Wow and Soulja Boy’s Verzuz Date Announced [Photo]

Ignorant Sh-t collaborators Bow Wow and Soulja Boy are officially booked to tangle.

When Soulja Boy said that his Verzuz battle with Bow Wow was official on Twitter a few weeks back, many didn’t want to get their hopes up and believe the hype. But, Swizz Beatz later confirmed that the showdown was, indeed, true in a recent radio interview.

Now, fans who are excited to watch this upcoming match know exactly when it’s going down. On Wednesday (June 9), Verzuz’s official social media accounts revealed that the showdown will take place on Saturday, June 26.

For the last couple of weeks, the two have been throwing light shade toward one another, as they gear up for their big night. As REVOLT previously reported, Soulja even offered to gifted Bow Wow one of his luxury cars if Mr. 106 & Park, himself, won the battle. “If you win the Verzuz, I’ll give you the pink slip to my Lambo,” Soulja said in an Instagram clip on June 3, as he flexed his red whip. “I bet $100,000 that you do not got your Lambo still. I still got my same Lambo. I bought my shit cash. I own it. Stop playing with me Bow Wow. You do not got your Lambo no more!”

Bow responded soon responded on Twitter, “I don’t want that old ass lambo. That’s the same lambo from when we was younger. You just wrapped it, it use[d] to be orange. That car got 300k miles on it. I’m cool.”

This battle is not only going to bring back memories — like all of the Verzuz matchups have thus far. But, with these two, it’s going to be equally as hilarious and we can’t wait.

We can definitely expect a show from these two.