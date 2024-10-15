Bow Wow Dragged for Saying He Misses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Parties

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Bow Wow is coming under fire for saying he misses Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties amid the embattled music mogul’s legal troubles and sexual assault allegations.

“It seems unreal at times,” said the rapper about Diddy’s legal troubles on Rocsi Diaz’s More To The Story podcast Monday. “Me and Jermaine [Dupri] spoke about and I was like, ‘I never thought we would see him in this position. Ever.’ He’s like the gatekeeper to the game.”

The rapper then said he had no where to go after the BET Awards in the summer because of Diddy’s absense from the party scene.

“The past two, they just didn’t feel right ’cause there was no motion, there was no parties, there was nowhere to go,” he said.

Host Diaz clarified for her audience that the rapper was referring to Diddy’s post-award show parties—not the infamous “freak-offs” mentioned in the Bad Boy mogul’s indictment.

“It’s like, he was the guy that every young hustler looked up to,” said Bow Wow about Diddy. “Like, he just makes me…. He just stepped your hustle game up, you know what I mean? So it’s sad and it’s messed up that we got to witness this in this time. But it’s f—ed up. Oh, absolutely, 100%, [I got to sympathize for his kids, too].”

Internet commentators however showed Bow Wow no sympathy for seemingly suggesting that Diddy’s parties were more important than the problematic allegations that have surrounded the mogul for years.

“Get a load of this loser. We booked him at the club and he couldn’t even give his liquor away to the hoes, they didn’t want it.” wrote one social media commentator on X. “A diddy party may actually be his best bet bc I never seen a celebrity w so such inability to get b—hes.”

Another added, “I didn’t know that Bow Wow was stupid like this. [crying emoji].”

“Is BowWow ok lool. Man said there was nowhere to go,” wrote another on X.

Diddy was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of racketeering and human trafficking. Since then, a spate of lawsuits and reports have come out against the rapper accusing him of sexual assault.

Texas-based attorny Tony Buzbee has said that he is representing at least 120 alleged victims of Diddy including minors.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing, insisting all of the encounters were consensual.

