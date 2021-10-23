Boosie Goes On Bigoted Rant Against Lil Nas X, Tells Star To Kill Himself [Photos + Video]

For the last few months now, Boosie has been occupying himself with the antics of Lil Nas X. Unfortunately just by living his truth, Lil Nas X has brought forth a lot of bizarre criticism, including claims that Lil Nas X is trying to turn the next generation of men, gay. Boosie has been perpetuating these critiques and whenever Lil Nas X so much as opened his mouth. Today, Lil Nas X was on Instagram Live, where he decided to do a little bit of trolling in regards to Boosie.

Over the weekend a clip of Lil Nas X from Instagram Live popped up, one in which he said to those watching, “I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro. I have this song with Lil Boosie, gonna come out.”

Lil Nas X said he got a song with Boosie otw ???pic.twitter.com/cyR9hbAwDd — Power 106 (@Power106LA) October 23, 2021

Boosie Badazz responded to his name being brought up by Lil Nas X with a vile, homophobic attack that suggested the “Industry Baby” rapper should “commit suicide.”

“STOP TROLLING ME F—– LOL!! U A WHOLE B—- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D— N GETTIN F—ED N YOUR A– N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE,” Badazz tweeted Saturday afternoon (Oct. 23). The tweet remained published for a while on Saturday, but has since been deleted for violating Twitter rules.

At the time of publication, Lil Nas X — who was recently honored as The Trevor Project’s Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year — had not responded to Boosie Badazz. While his name trended on Twitter over the hateful remarks, Lil Nas X instead took a moment to write, “i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire October.”

i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october. — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) October 23, 2021

“Discrimination around sexuality and gender identity is still very real, and our community deserves to feel supported and totally free to be themselves,” Lil Nas X said in September, when he was honored by The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ+ youth. “I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself. If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was all worth it.”

