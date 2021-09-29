Boosie Badazz Says MLK "Would Be Pissed Off" About People Pirating "My Struggle" [Photos]

Boosie Badazz’s self-produced biopic My Struggle didn’t get a lot of love from the Hip Hop community. But it did get the wrong kind of love from pirate movie sites, which have been uploading his movie for folks to see it for free.

via: HotNewHipHop

Not only has Boosie lashed out against Mark Zuckerberg once again over his Instagram ban, but he also sent irate tweets about people unwilling to spend money to buy his film.

Boosie received high praise from Bill Cosby after the famed comedian penned a message of support to the rapper about his movie. However, amid his thankful response, Boosie went off on those who have opted to bootleg his film.

“IF U WATCHING MY MOVIE ON THESE YOUTUBE N FACEBOOK SITES ‘F*CK YOU’.I PUT MY ALL INTO THIS FILM SO I CAN FEED MY FAMILY N U REFUSE TO RESPECT IT. IF U WATCHING MY MOVIE RIGHT NOW FOR FREE LOOK AT THE FILM N IMAGINE ME LOOKING AT YOU SAYIN ‘F*CK YOU,'” the rapper tweeted before bringing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. into the conversation.

“MARTIN LUTHER KING would be pissed off right now to see y’all mfs not supporting black excellence and buying my movie but going to YouTube and other websites making the WHITE MAN RICH ! #UncleTomAssN*ggas,” he said. “THE ONES WHO SUPPORTED MY FILM I LOVE U WITH ALL MY HEART [red heart emoji] U DIDNT HAVE TO DO IT BUT YOU F*CK WITH ME ENOUGH TO WANNA SEE ME WIN [fire emojis] NOW THATS REAL.”

Boosie got some nerve bringing MLK into it.