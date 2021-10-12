Boosie Badazz 'Pissed' That LGBTQ+ Community 'Bullied' DaBaby Following His Homophobic Rant [Video]

Boosie Badazz is not done yet defending DaBaby in the wake of the latter’s homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Festival. Claiming that the LGBTQ+ “bullied” his pal for canceling him, the “Set It Off” rapper said that he’s so “pissed” about the whole thing.

via: The Source

Boosie revealed DaBaby was booked long before the Rolling Loud incident so the timing was a coincidence.

“I was callin’ him for like a month and he wouldn’t answer,” said Boosie. “But I knew he was going through a lot of shit, but he finally answered and he came through for me like a real one. He really did. Despite all the sh*t he was going through, he came to Boosie Bash, bro. That says a lot about him not selling his soul.”

Boosie would then say DaBaby was set up by members of the LGBTQ community. “I was pissed at them people because I just felt like they was trying to teach him a lesson for the next big rapper that’s on top like this,” he said. “If you ever do this, this is what’s gon’ happen to you, and he did nothing. I think it was a setup. He did nothing.”

Back in July, Boosie Badazz came to DaBaby’s defense, telling critics to “pick. a side” when openly gay country singer Lil Nas X asked to perform naked for charity.

Boosie took his unapologetic point of view to IG Live, saying “Lil Nas said he wants to perform naked for charity. Like bruh, they don’t tell him nothing. They should be picking sides, man. You don’t tell his lil f a* nothing.”

Boosie need to let that hurt go.