Home > NEWS

Boosie Badazz Concert Shooting Leaves 2 Critically Injured After Shots Fired While Rapper on Stage

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Boosie Badazz fans are in shock following a tragic incident. Early yesterday morning (March 10), gun shots abruptly put an end to the “Black Rain” rapper’s recent performance.

According to NBC affiliate WKYC, citing a report from the Akron Police Department, at some point during the FieldHouse Lounge performance, “a fight broke out, and an unidentified male suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victims. The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.”

Off-duty uniformed officers working security during the concert called for assistance shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

WKYC and CBS affiliate WOIO reported that two men, ages 18 and 36, were found with “apparent” gunshot wounds, causing them to be taken to the hospital in “critical condition.”

A third man, age 25, showed up to a local hospital with a “graze-gunshot injury.” The names of the three men have not been released.

Akron Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Miller told TMZ that it is believed that the gunman slipped through a blind spot with the weapon and that at least one of the shots was fired while the “Wipe Me Down” rapper, 42, was on stage.

Footage from the concert shared on social media shows Boosie performing before ducking and running off the stage after a loud bang is heard.

Advertisement

PEOPLE reached out to the Akron Police Department and a representative for Boosie but did not immediately hear back.

In a statement on social media, the FieldHouse Lounge said it is “deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place.”

Advertisement

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and everyone affected by this event. To our loyal customers and supporters, we sincerely apologize for the fear and distress this incident has caused,” the statement continued.

“The safety and well-being of our guests are always our top priority, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again.”

The incident comes after the August shooting at outdoor concert “The Pull Up Car Show and Music Fest,” where Boosie also performed.

Two Nebraska men, identified as Marcus L. Johnson, 28, and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27, died in the shooting, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Advertisement

via: People

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Woman Who Accused Jay-Z of Rape Heard on Recording Saying Lawyer Pushed Her to Sue

By: Walker
NEWS

Khloe Kardashian Denies Tokyo Toni’s Claims That She Apologized Amid Charity Debacle [VIdeo]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 Premiere Hits All-Time Series Ratings Low

By: Denver Sean
Black queer folk
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Stud 101: The Meaning, History, and Why It’s More Than Just a Word

By: DM
Gay pin and military bullets
NEWS

The Category Is… Exclusion: Pentagon Memo Puts Trans Military Personnel at Risk

By: DM
NEWS

2 More Arrests Made in Hazing Death of Louisiana College Student Repeatedly Punched in Chest

By: Walker
NEWS

Lauryn Hill Makes Appearance at Roberta Flack’s Memorial, Performs Alongside Stevie Wonder

By: Walker
NEWS

The Traitors’ Gabby Windey Jokes She Hasn’t ‘Seen a Dime’ of Her Prize Money Yet

By: Walker
NEWS

Le’Veon Bell Denies Rape Allegations After Alleged Victim Gets $25 Million Verdict

By: Walker
NEWS

Menendez Brothers’ Clemency Fate Could Be Decided In June, Gavin Newsom Says; Siblings’ Family Accuse L.A.’s D.A. Of “Outrageous & Abusive Behavior”

By: Walker