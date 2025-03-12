Boosie Badazz Concert Shooting Leaves 2 Critically Injured After Shots Fired While Rapper on Stage

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Boosie Badazz fans are in shock following a tragic incident. Early yesterday morning (March 10), gun shots abruptly put an end to the “Black Rain” rapper’s recent performance.

According to NBC affiliate WKYC, citing a report from the Akron Police Department, at some point during the FieldHouse Lounge performance, “a fight broke out, and an unidentified male suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victims. The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.”

Off-duty uniformed officers working security during the concert called for assistance shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time.

WKYC and CBS affiliate WOIO reported that two men, ages 18 and 36, were found with “apparent” gunshot wounds, causing them to be taken to the hospital in “critical condition.”

A third man, age 25, showed up to a local hospital with a “graze-gunshot injury.” The names of the three men have not been released.

Akron Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Miller told TMZ that it is believed that the gunman slipped through a blind spot with the weapon and that at least one of the shots was fired while the “Wipe Me Down” rapper, 42, was on stage.

Footage from the concert shared on social media shows Boosie performing before ducking and running off the stage after a loud bang is heard.

PEOPLE reached out to the Akron Police Department and a representative for Boosie but did not immediately hear back.

In a statement on social media, the FieldHouse Lounge said it is “deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and everyone affected by this event. To our loyal customers and supporters, we sincerely apologize for the fear and distress this incident has caused,” the statement continued.

“The safety and well-being of our guests are always our top priority, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again.”

The incident comes after the August shooting at outdoor concert “The Pull Up Car Show and Music Fest,” where Boosie also performed.

Two Nebraska men, identified as Marcus L. Johnson, 28, and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27, died in the shooting, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

via: People