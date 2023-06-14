Boosie Badazz Arrested by Federal Agents After Court Appearances

According to TMZ Boosie was arrested by federal agents just after appearing in court for gun charges.

“A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s office tells us Boosie was in court Wednesday for an appearance in his ongoing gun case. The good news — the case was dismissed. The bad news — he still had another pending legal issue.

We’re told Boosie was arrested by federal agents outside the courtroom as soon as his gun case hearing wrapped.”

It is unclear what he was arrested for at this time.