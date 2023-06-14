Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Shares Wedding Photos and Heartfelt Note: ‘My Soul Will Always Find Yours'

Congratulations are in order for Eminem’s daughter Alaina Marie Scott!

via: Complex

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life,” she wrote alongside a series of images from the wedding, which was held outdoors in Detroit. “In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

The post included photos of the couple sharing a kiss on a rooftop and in an elevator, as well as one showing their first dance as a married couple. There’s also a photo showing them with some wedding guests, including Em’s other daughter, Hailie Scott. Eminem himself, however, is not featured in any of the photos.

In addition to array of images, Scott shared a video in which shows of her ring and kisses her new husband.

Moeller proposed to Alaina in December 2021, while her sister Hailie Jade Scott got engaged to her boyfriend Evan McClintock earlier this year.

Eminem adopted Scott in 2000 when her biological mother Dawn, the sister of his ex-wife Kim, faced ongoing addiction issues. She died of a suspected drug overdose in 2016. He previously revealed in 2004, in an interview with Rolling Stone, that he had “full custody” of Scott. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” he said. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

When her sister Hailie got engaged earlier this year, Scott posted a tribute to their relationship on Instagram. “There’s not many moments in life that leave you feeling pure bliss, but this has to be one of them,” she wrote. “To look at my younger sister and see her living her best life – one that some may think was always easy, has me over the moon. She’s crushing her career right now, crushing being one of my Maid of Honors, crushing her podcast, and everything else that she touches. I have no doubt you’ll crush being a wife, too.”