Boosie Asks Why Lil Nas X Can Be 'Pregnant' But Women Can't Show Their 'Pus*y Print' [Video]

The back and forth banter between Boosie Badazz and Lil Nas X may have faded from social media, but the Louisiana rapper is standing by his criticisms.

via: HipHopDX

During a recent visit to VladTV, Boosie spoke on the moment Lil Nas X dropped the pictures of him with a pregnant belly to promote his debut album, MONTERO. Boosie wasn’t feeling the images — on top of everything else surrounding the album — and questioned why the openly gay rapper was allowed to post photos of him with a “pregnant” belly while women can’t show their private parts publicly.

“He’s trolling, but it’s what the world is accepting,” Boosie said. “They’re accepting it because you’re taking girls’ Instagrams for showing they nipples, but you can let a man be pregnant? You can let a man be pregnant, and it’s cool? With all these young boys watching? You can let a man be pregnant? On social media? But a woman can’t show her nipples or her pussy print? Y’all better wake up. I’m woke.”

During the interview, Boosie also made it clear he’s sick and tired of Lil Nas X’s trolling. Last month, the 22-year-old rapper responded to Boosie’s criticism of his pregnancy photo shoot with a cheeky apology containing a pre-order link to his MONTERO album.

“When I’m talkin’ about this shit, I’m so serious,” Boosie said. “This dude is trolling! Hey, I’m not fuckin’ with Lil Nas X. I’m not fucking with that dude. I’m talking about some real shit and the world just, bro. I’m still raising mine like I wanna raise mine. Ain’t nobody gon’ tell me how to raise mine. I’m a fight to keep a traditional household. That’s just me.”

Despite handling the complaints gracefully, Lil Nas X doesn’t understand why people don’t fully respect him in Hip Hop. In a recent interview with XXL, the “Industry Baby” rapper admitted he doesn’t get as much love as he thinks he deserves — but said he belongs in the culture, whether people like it or not.

“Honestly, I don’t feel as respected in hip-hop or many music places in general,” he said. “But these are communities that I am a part of, whether people would like it or not. This is something that I wanted to do because, not that my entire album is rap, but there are rap tracks on my album. I am a rapper. I am a pop star. I am a gay artist. But it’s like, I belong in these places, you know?”

Fix it Jesus.