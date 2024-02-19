Bobby Shmurda Involved in Fight Inside London Nightclub After Performance | lovebscott.com

Bobby Shmurda gets into an altercation following a performance at a club in London that is captured on video.

via: Complex

Shmurda swung fists during an altercation at a London club late Saturday night.

The 29-year-old appeared to be hosting a party at the Proud Cabaret nightclub in London, England, where he performed two songs. According to TMZ, things took a turn at around 4 a.m. when Shmurda allegedly got into a heated argument with the club’s promoter.

It’s not clear who instigated the physical altercation nor the motive behind it, but footage obtained by TMZ shows Shmurda among a crowd of people who were pushing and shoving. The outlet also reports that Shmurda allegedly spit on someone during the tussle.

Bobby Shmurda standing on business in every country ? he banged out on everybody at a London club when he was told he weren’t getting paid pic.twitter.com/iWpEe3hRi5 — TMC Music Connoisseur ?? Els Stan. (@MusicConnoisseu) February 18, 2024

The rapper and his entourage eventually left the club shortly after the fight. Police were reportedly not called and the party continued. No injuries were reported, per TMZ.

Shmurda has yet to comment on the incident. Instead, he shared a number of photo highlights from the party to his Instagram.