Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again — This Time for Alleged DUI | lovebscott.com

Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for an alleged DUI.

via: Page Six

Arrest records from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, seen by Page Six, show police booked the “Home Improvement” alum, 42, into the John Benoit Detention Center early Saturday on charges of felony DUI with at least three felony priors and misdemeanor contempt of court.

He was released the same day on $50,000 bail and has a court hearing scheduled on April 23.

A spokesperson for the police department told TMZ, which was the first to break the news of the arrest, that officers conducted a traffic stop shortly after 2 a.m. local time after they saw a vehicle they suspected of being involved in a traffic collision.

The officers say they spoke to the driver, who was later identified as Bryan, and believed he showed signs of impairment, which prompted his arrest.

Page Six has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

The former “Outer Limits” star’s arrest is just the latest in a series of criminal busts. Bryan was arrested in 2020 after he allegedly choked his then-girlfriend during an altercation in Oregon.

He pleaded guilty and had to serve seven days behind bars instead of 19 to 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter this past summer, Bryan said his domestic violence arrest was “blown out of proportion,” alleging they “didn’t even really get that physical.”

“We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something,” Bryan continued. “I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama.”

He called the incident a “learning experience,” adding, “I thank God for that. I went through a situation that I’m sure plenty of people across the globe experience with their partners.”