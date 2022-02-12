Bobby Brown’s ‘Very Emotional’ Visit To Whitney Houston’s Grave [Video]

Regardless of how the public felt about the marriage between Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, it was clear that they has something in common, just as their duet notes.

via: BET

Bobby Brown is getting up close and personal in the new A&E upcoming series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.

As displayed in the first look of the series, Brown, 53, has a rare visit to late ex-wife, Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Brown and current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, spoke with ET News about the personal moment:

“When the cameras were following me, I didn’t want to let anything get in between my life and what I was doing,” Brown said. “So, I just wanted the cameras to follow me wherever I was going. That day I happened to be going to the gravesite.”

Brown says in the preview that he’s “had so many losses in his life, but I try to remember all the good parts. Through meditation, prayer, and therapy, I’ve been able to push on from the past.”

Houston died on February 11, 2012, and Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015.

“We also did our best to make that moment his moment. It was very emotional for both of us,” Etheredge-Brown said, who also accompanied her husband to the gravesite.

Brown also has a two-part documentary coming to A&E, titled Biography: Bobby Brown. He says both the documentary and series provided a therapeutic experience.

According to A&E, the 12-episode series will give fans “an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour,” while the documentary follows his “journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.”

You can view the documentary Biography: Bobby Brown on May 30-31 (8 p.m. ET) and the series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step on May 31 (10 p.m. ET) with new episodes beginning every Tuesday (June 7).

Check out the first look of the 12-part series below: