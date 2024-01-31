Bobbi Althoff Denies Alleged Drake Feud: ‘He’s a Very Nice Person’ | lovebscott.com

Bobbi Althoff’s interview with Drake was deleted in August 2023, despite receiving a staggering 29 million views.

via: Complex

Althoff doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Drake amid rumors of their falling out.

Last July, the 26-year-old TikTok star and podcaster became an overnight sensation when she landed a rare interview opportunity for her show The Really Good Podcast with Drizzy after he caught her interview with comedian Funny Marco.

A month and millions of views later, Althoff and Drake had seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Their interview was then removed from YouTube without explanation from either camp, fueling rumors that the two had beef.

Drake’s unfollowing was a topic when Althoff made an appearance on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast on Tuesday.

“I guess we’ll never know,” Althoff told Palmer with a smile.

Palmer then asked Althoff when was the last time she spoke to the rapper, to which she responded, “A couple weeks ago, maybe a month ago?”

“He’s a very nice person,” Althoff added. “Him and Funny Marco. Both of them definitely changed my whole entire life.”

Palmer didn’t appear to ask why the Drake interview was deleted. However, it’s speculated that copyright issues may have been the reason the video got pulled. In the interview, Drake played an extended clip of Tyga’s “Rack City.” Althoff would not be able to monetize a YouTube video with copyrighted music in it without clearing it with the rights holder.

Despite being criticized for her deadpan persona, Althoff was able to secure other high profile interviews with Lil Yachty, Offset, Scarlett Johansson, and more since the infamous Drake interview.

Althoff’s ability to nab A-list level talent so early into her career as a relative unknown in the media space led to accusations of being an “industry plant,” or an individual plucked out of obscurity by an entertainment company who uses their resources and influence to bring that person into limelight.

What’s y’all’s definition of an industry plant?? lol had a convo with Bobbi Althoff on my podcast #BabyThisIsKekePalmer out now! pic.twitter.com/IxGlzd5G6o — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) January 30, 2024

“I don’t have any ties though,” said Althoff. “I feel like my life would have been a lot easier if I had ties.”

Palmer then added that Bobbi might have ties after all, considering that she and Althoff share a manager.

“You got here in five minutes, it took me 20 years,” said Palmer.

“20 years? You started so young,” responded Althoff. “I think you’re the real industry plant.”

See the full episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer below.