Blumhouse and Tyler Perry to Join Forces for the First Time on Thriller ‘Help’ [Video]

A surprising movie production team-up was confirmed today when Blumhouse producer Jason Blum and filmmaker Tyler Perry confirmed they were collaborating on a new project.

The pair shared the news on Friday at the second annual BlumFest, which took place virtually, Deadline reports. It will be the pair’s first feature production together, between their respective banners Tyler Perry Studios and Blumhouse Productions.

While plot details haven’t yet been shared, the movie will begin filming at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta next year. Alan McElroy—known for his work writing and producing Star Trek: Discovery and the Wrong Turn horror films—is slated to write and direct Help. Tim Palen will also produce next to Perry and Blum through Perry and Palen’s Peachtree and Vine label.

Blumhouse has been busy with its Universal/Miramax sequel Halloween Kills, which arrives in theaters and on NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Oct. 15.

Perry is also starring in Adam McKay’s new ensemble comedy Don’t Look Up for Netflix. Set to debut in theaters on Dec. 10 and on the streaming giant on Dec. 24, the film boasts an A-list cast that sees The Wolf of Wall Street co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill together once again, as well as Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, ?Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, and Rob Perlman.

