G-Eazy Ordered by Judge to Stay Away From Alleged Victims in NYC Assault Case

Just two weeks after he was arrested for assaulting two men at a New York City nightclub, G-Eazy appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday.

via: AceShowbiz

The rapper has been charged with misdemeanour assault for allegedly punching a guy in the head at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel, and the judge overseeing the case told G-Eazy to steer clear of his alleged victim in court on Friday (01Oct21).

The star was released without bail and is scheduled to be back in court next month (Nov21).

Following his arrest in September (21), sources told the New York Daily News the hitmaker, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, refused to leave a reserved spot in the VIP section of the club and a fight broke out, spilling onto the sidewalk.

A law enforcement insider told the outlet G-Eazy reportedly “punched a 32-year-old man in the face.”

A few days following the alleged physical altercation, the musician was spotted attending MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. He showed no signs of injury when walking the red carpet and posing for photographers at the event.

It isn’t the first time the “Me Myself & I” rapper has been involved in a late-night altercation. Back in 2018, he was arrested for assault and cocaine possession while on a tour stop in Sweden, after he reportedly began brawling with security guards when they asked him to calm down. He later pleaded guilty to the charges of “assaulting an officer, violent resistance, and illegal drug possession.” He avoided jail time and instead had to pay a $9,000 fine.