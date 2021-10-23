Blueface’s Mother & Her Husband Allegedly Attacked at Their Home, Police Believe Rapper Was Target

Rapper Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold and her husband were attacked at their Santa Clarita home earlier this week.

Police believe Blueface himself was the intended target.

via Complex:

Sources close to the situation say that four individuals broke a window at the back of the house before they were scared away. TMZ reports that Blueface’s mother and stepdad called the police shortly after. A few hours later, the suspects returned and managed to break into the home.

The rapper’s stepdad went downstairs sometime after midnight when he heard the break in, and got into a physical altercation with the intruders. He suffered a concussion following the fight, and required ten stitches to his left eye. Law enforcement sources say that Blueface could have been the intended target – though he wasn’t at the home and does not currently live there.

His stepdad was taken to hospital by his family and he’s since been released. There haven’t been any arrests in the case thus far, but the Santa Clarita County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

The report comes just over a month after Blueface and his friends allegedly attacked a bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The 24-year-old got into the fight after he was turned away from the club because he didn’t have his identification on him at the time.

Whatever lifestyle Blueface is living — he might want to stop.