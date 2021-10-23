Bow Wow Confirmed By Court As The Father Of Baby Boy He Tried To Disown [Photos]

Maury Povich’s services are no longer needed now that a court has determined the paternity of Stone Moss. It was back in September 2020 when Bow Wow first suggested that he was a father for the second time, and later, it was revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.

A court document obtained by The Neighborhood Talk states, “It is the Judgment of this Court that the Child of the parties, STONE KAMIN (‘Child’) born in 2020 is hereby declared to be the legitimate son of Respondent, Shad Moss, capable of inheriting from Respondent in the same manner as if born in lawful wedlock.” It continues to rule, “The Child shall hereafter be known as STONE MOSS and the Department of Vital Statistics shall show the Chld’s birth certificate to include Respondent as father.”

In January this year, Olivia complained about absent parents. “I swear I salute all the real fathers!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “The ones who actually get their child and spend time with them. The ones who calls and check on them on a daily basis.”

“The ones who actually stand on what they say! The ones who call and volunteer to get them and the mother don’t have to ask! The ones who pick their child up to get their hair cut when it’s time. (the ones who have boys),” she continued in her shady post. “The ones who don’t talk bad about their sons mother when she frfr holding s**t down!!! The ones who knows what really going on with their child.”

While she didn’t name the 34-year-old star, many believed she took a jab at her baby daddy.

Last month, Bow Wow seemed to suggest that he only has one child, 10-year-old daughter Shai Moss whom he shares with Joie Chavis. When a fan asked him on Twitter about Stone, he responded with “Huh” and “NP – Billie Jean,” which is Michael Jackson’s song about a woman accusing MJ of being her son’s father, but he denies it.

When another asked him what his major accomplishment was, he said, “Being a father to shai.” Another person asked him if he wanted to have more children, to which he responded, “HELL NO im fine w shai!”

It’s not clear why Bow Wow suddenly had a change of heart about his second child, but it was speculated that it’s because Olivia took him to court for child support. According to Peach Court website, the case was initiated on September 17, which is the same day Bow Wow was posting the tweets.

Good thing that’s settled.