Blueface's Mom Says He and Chrisean Rock Are Cousins [Video]

Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold has made a bombshell claim, suggesting her son and his new baby mama, Chrisean Rock, are actually related.

via: XXL

In an Instagram Live video that surfaced the net on Monday (Sept. 4), Blueface’s mom claimed that her son and Chrisean Rock, the mother of his newborn son, are related. She also stated that Blueface had a baby with his cousin, alluding to the bloodline connection between Blue and Rock.

“I knew something was going on,” Blue’s mom began in the Live. “Come to find out, Chrisean’s mama is a Dorsey. She’s a Dorsey. They related to me. Them my people. Girl, if them Dorseys…Dorseys. Come on now, all the Dorseys are related and they all act like that. They all strong and act like that. John done had a baby with his cousin.”

She continued, “He did. I bet you we need to test the baby. The baby is probably…that’s why the baby had our DNA. What the f**k? Y’all think I’m playing. This could be real.”

On Sunday (Sept. 3), Chrisean Rock went on IG Live to give fans an up close and personal look at her birthing experience. Rock was on Live in labor while in a hospital delivery room and allowed her followers to see the birth of her and Blueface’s son, which Blue was not present for. Instead, he was seen partying with Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his first two children.

This family stays doing the most.