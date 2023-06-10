'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star, Tenoch Huerta, Accused of Sexual Assault

Tenoch Huerta, best known for playing Marvel’s Namor in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ is being accused of sexual assault and being a sexual predator.

via Comic Book News:

Multiple Spanish-language sites are now reporting that Tenoch Huerta, who starred as Namor the Submariner in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, has just been accused of sexual assault by saxophonist María Elena Ríos, who labeled him a “sexual predator” in a series of tweets tonight.

Rios initially called out the Poder Prieto collective – of which Huerta has connections to – for publishing a podcast episode that she did not consent to be released as they had not paid her for her contribution. She continued to lash out at the collective, which also experienced a similar controversy of not paying talent earlier this year, before accusing them of defending and protecting Huerta, who she repeatedly refers to as a “sexual predator.”

In another tweet, she says that Poder Prieto protected Huerta’s image through the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and that they actively sought her out during one of her concerts, in an effort to keep her quiet during the film’s release window to avoid any PR issues.

Rios also answers a few commentators and seemingly confirms that she was sexually assaulted by Huerta and that there are several other victims as well. She also tells another user that there she is in no rush to provide details, but implies that those will be out in due time, presumably as more victims come forward.

This is a developing story…

Me provocan, les contesto y me bloquean. Hablan de la cancelación y lo primero que hacen cuando no aguantan la verdad es evadir ????? pic.twitter.com/kg6pf2hTfg — •????? ?í?? ? (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023