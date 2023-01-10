Black Girl Magic: Quinta Brunson, Angela Bassett, Zendaya and More Win Golden Globes

It was a good night for Black women at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

If you recall, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association called off the show last year amid a diversity scandal.

A Los Angeles Times article found the HFPA, which is the governing body for the Globes, had zero Black voting members.

Another exposé, also from the LA Times, called into question the association’s voting practices — thus the show was canceled.

Now, the HFPA, which was acquired by Eldridge Industries and turned into a for-profit entity, has a voting pool that is 52 percent female and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse.

Among this year’s winners are Quinta Brunson for ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Zendaya for ‘Euphoria,’ and Angela Bassett for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

Unfortunately, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” didn’t take home the award for Best Original Song and Viola Davis walked away empty-handed for ‘The Woman King.’

Still — it was a great night for Black women. Click here for the full list of the winners.