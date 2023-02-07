Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Calls Daughter’s Grammys Outfit ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Terrible’ [Video]

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni is ripping her daughter’s fashion choice for the Grammys.

via: Complex

The comments were made in an interview with TMZ, where Toni came hard at Chyna’s choice of outfit during Sunday’s show, calling the body suit “disgusting” and comparing it to “the devil.”

“I texted Chyna this morning when I found out I said Chyna what in the H is this? Who are you trying to not impress? Was this the guy that lives with you? Because this looks like this style,” Tony said. “I mean it may have been a little mean or whatever but it was well deserved…so yeah I text her and told her ‘What is that? What are you doing?’ No response. Maybe if I said oh the dress was beautiful I would have gotten a response.”

She continued, “It was terrible and I just wish that whole day could just rewind and bring her back and put a nice golden dress on her with some blonde hair I would have been happy. It was horrible. I think that outfit was horrendous. It was sickening. It looks like a worship ceremony. She look like Black Adam’s wife. It was disgusting. Her eyes. It don’t look like Blac Chyna. It don’t look like her and that dress…I do believe she deserves the trolling cause it’s well-deserved…It was just terrible. I wouldn’t wish that dress on anybody in the world. It looks like the devil.”

Blac Chyna has admittedly had a rocky relationship with her mother over the past few years. In 2019, the pair got into an explosive fight on Chyna’s Zeus TV reality show The Real Blac Chyna, in which she at one point threw a chair at her mother after she called her “bipolar.”