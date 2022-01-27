Blac Chyna Objects To Rob Kardashian’s Attempt To Delay Assault Trial, Ready To ‘Clear Her Name’

Blac Chyna is ready to defend her innocence against Rob Kardashian’s assault and battery claims — and is slamming his friends in the process.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 33-year-old model/businessman says she is “ready, willing, and able” to appear in court on February 23.

“For more than four and one-half years, [Chyna] has been falsely accused of assault and battery by her former fiancé?, [Rob]. She is ready to clear her name,” his attorney writes.

Rob is suing Chyna for assault and battery. He accuses her of attacking him at Kylie Jenner’s home in December 2016.

In the suit, Rob claims his then-fiancé tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord and struck him with a 6 ft. metal pole. Chyna denies the allegations. She claims video taken the day after the alleged incident shows Rob without injuries.

Chyna is also set to face off with Rob and the Kardashian/Jenner family in a separate trial in April. That case was brought by her against her ex and his mom/sisters. She accuses them of spreading lies about her abusing Rob in an effort to have E! execs cancel her reality show.

She is suing for millions.

Recently, Rob asked the court to consolidate the two cases and have one trial. He claims a bunch of the witnesses are scheduled for both and it would make more sense.

“Kardashian’s motion to consolidate is baseless and should be denied outright,” Chyna says. “Under no circumstances should the trial be delayed yet again.”

She argues putting the cases together would also confuse the jury.

Chyna also reveals what she plans to testify about on the stand. She will tell the jury Kardashian filed his suit as “attempted extortion” to force her to drop her suit against him.

Kardashian’s baseless lawsuit,” her powerhouse attorney Lynne Ciani writes.

As Radar first reported, Rob also revealed he plans to bring 3 witnesses to the stand aside from his family members. He will be calling 2 friends who claim to have seen Chyna hold a gun at Rob and threaten to kill him.

He also informed the court he will call Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble — who showed up at Kylie’s home to help Rob the night of the alleged assault.

Chyna claims she has enough evidence to back up her defense.

The trial is set to begin at the end of February.

Rob and Chyna, who ended their engagement in 2017, share 5-year-old daughter Dream.