Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob And Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian And His Family

The judge presiding over Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against Rob Kardashian & his family has set a trial date.

via: AceShowbiz

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court has set a trial date for April 15, 2022, when both parties are due to resolve their dispute over allegations made by her in 2017. Rob’s family members who are named as the defendants are family matriarch Kris Jenner as well as his sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

The news arrived just a few months after three appellate judges found that Blac submitted “substantial evidence” that supported defamation claims made against the four women. The evidence reportedly backs up her claim that the momager “lied” about an accusation that “[Blac] beat the s**t out of Rob’s face.”

“[Blac] also proved that, although Kris Jenner was the ringleader for the plot to get Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner each separately defamed and intentionally interfered with Chyna’s contract for Season 2,” Blac’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said in a statement. “So all three daughters face a trial by jury for their illegal conduct against [Blac].”

The 33-year-old mom launched the legal action after she called it quits with Rob in 2017. Rob himself reportedly “feels really guilty” about the lawsuit. When appearing in the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion, Khloe told host Andy Cohen, “I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it.”

The jury trial for Blac’s defamation case was previously set to begin on November 29, 2021. However, it was pushed forward to October 18. Blac is seeking “millions of dollars” in damages.

The Kardashian/Jenner family has denied all allegations. They claim Chyna has a successful career and nothing they did harmed her. The parties will now make their argument in front of a jury next year.