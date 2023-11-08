Blac Chyna Completes Court-Mandated Parent Education Course Amid Tyga Custody Battle

Blac Chyna is continuing her legal fight against baby daddy, Tyga, as they battle it out in court for the custody of their 10-year-old son.

via: Page Six

Court documents, obtained by Page Six Wednesday morning, show the “Rob & Chyna” alum completed the “Our Children First” online course on Nov. 1, 2023.

Born Angela White, Chyna first filed a custody case in July to establish paternity and collect child support from the “Rack City” rapper for their son, King Cairo.

Tyga immediately blasted his ex for starting a legal battle after 10 years, telling her to “stick to your schedule sat-mon.”

The amount of money Chyna, 35, requested from Tyga wasn’t disclosed.

The Lashed cosmetics owner revealed in court documents filed in the fall that she began selling her belongings to “make ends meet” after her business sales “plummeted.”

Chyna — who deactivated her OnlyFans in March — claimed that her debts were mounting because of the former couple’s court battle. To help ease her financial burdens, Chyna requested that Tyga pay her $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting fees.

The “Make It Nasty” performer, 33, responded by filing for sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old son and noted Chyna should have visitation rights.

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, and Chyna began dating in 2011 and eventually got engaged before calling it quits over his alleged affair with Kylie Jenner, who was 16 at the time.

“Kim [Kardashian] and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked. And it’s like, how does that work?” she recently recalled on “The Viall Files.”

Chyna eventually moved on with Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, and the pair had a quick-moving romance before getting engaged in April 2016.

A few months later, they welcomed their daughter, Dream Kardashian, now 6 years old.

Rob and Chyna broke up about a year later and entered into a vicious legal battle in which they each accused the other of abuse.

The reclusive Kardashian previously revealed Dream is in his care “Tuesday – Saturday.”