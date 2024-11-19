Big Mad: Candace Owens Calls Beyoncé Annoying And Not Authentic Amid Kamala Harris Rally Debacle

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Candace Owens has once again targeted Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

In a new episode of her podcast, the conservative political commentator blasted the pop star, her husband Jay-Z as well as her mom Tina Knowles.

Candace first slammed Beyonce who flagged her Instagram post implying that the “Cowboy Carter” artist received $10 million to attend Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Houston. She pointed out that she was actually not the only one reporting the matter, accusing the mom and daughter duo of singling her out on purpose.

Candace later called Beyonce out for acting like a queen and losing authenticity. “Beyonce does not remember what it means to be authentic anymore because she’s been playing the role of a queen for so long that she’s grown so accustomed to simply visiting the commonwealth every four years,” she shared.

“She comes out and she reminds us all who’d be voting for,” Candace continued. “10 years ago, Beyonce and Jay-Z telling us who to vote for that would’ve mattered, but it just doesn’t anymore. Actually, it’s annoying. Beyonce, listen to me. Girlfriend, I know you’re watching. You don’t gotta text from your mommy’s burner account on Instagram.”

She stressed, “You’re annoying now. You gotta switch it up, do something new. Pretend you care about the commonwealth. Maybe every two years, you came out and do a podcast. Pretend to be a human being.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Candace brought up the topic of Bey and Jay-Z’s connection to Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who is in jail for sex racketeering charges. “If you want to start with being authentic, maybe give us some answers about Diddy’s parties,” she said. “Your husband has been close to him. You think we’re gonna just pass all by that?”

Candace’s new scathing comments came after she called out Beyonce for taking down her post about the endorsement payout rumos. Candace insisted that she used the word “allegedly” in her post, adding that multiple publications had reached out to both Beyonce and the Kamala campaign for confirmation, but received no response.

Calling the Grammy-winning singer a “blubbering baby” and “childish” for having her “literal mama” to defend her, Candance later compared the star to Cardi B, who had directly responded to her inquiry. “Cardi answered immediately and I included her response in my show. Beyonce has gotten so rich, she’s acting st*pid.”

via: AceShowbiz

