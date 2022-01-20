Big Dummy: Woman Taken to Hospital With ‘Extreme Pain’ After Eating 32 Pieces of Sushi at Buffet

A California woman decided to eat 32 pieces of sushi at an all-you-can eat buffet and found herself in the hospital.

via Complex:

As you may have seen on TikTok and elsewhere in recent days, 24-year-old Danielle Shapiro first shared a clip last month showing the dinner in question, which is claimed to have included the consumption of no less than 32 different pieces of sushi. Just one day later, Shapiro shared a clip of herself in the hospital with the succinct caption “All you can eat sushi gone wrong.”

Of potentially higher entertainment value, however, is the above-embedded Inside Edition report on this sushi-based endeavor, complete with a meticulously arranged recreation of what all is said to have been consumed during the dinner in question.

“We didn’t notice a problem until afterwards which, um, [I] definitely felt a lot of pain,” Shapiro told the syndicated news program when looking back on the incident. “I woke up the next day with extreme pain. I couldn’t take deep breaths in and out.”

A separate report from the New York Post, meanwhile, adds a bit more context. According to Shapiro, the two-hour dinner began with miso soup and progressed from there, with her stomach feeling “very firm” after the meal. After dining, Shapiro said she tried to sleep off the stomach discomfort at her boyfriend’s house. The following morning, she “knew something was wrong” as soon as she woke up.

In the words of Monica, ‘shoulda known better.’