Big Dummy: Australian Man Sets Himself on Fire Following COVID Vaccine Mandate [Video]

An Australian man lit himself on fire on New Year’s Day after popping off over the country’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

via Complex:

Eyewitnesses said they overheard the unidentified man shouting expletives while inside his car regarding a newly implemented vaccine mandate in the state of Victoria. “He was screaming about mandates,” Lydia O’Connor told the Herald Sun. “He was screaming, ‘No vax ID,’ and throwing books.”

The man then doused himself and his vehicle in gasoline, and lit himself on fire. “He poured gas on himself and on his car. It was on purpose,” said O’Connor, who was in a nearby restaurant at the time of the incident. Anyone in stores or restaurants in close proximity to the scene were asked to stay inside until the issue was resolved.

Five people helped restrain the man as firefighters tried to put out the fire with water. He was transported to a local hospital where he’s in critical but stable condition.

Similar to many major U.S. cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, Victoria state government requires people show proof of vaccination before they are allowed to enter certain places, like a restaurant or movie theater. Outside of a few exceptions, all workers in Victoria must also be fully vaccinated to be in order to be in the office.

Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine for stupidity.

A #Victorian man set himself on fire inside his car while screaming about #COVID19 vaccine mandates. Shocked bystanders pinned down the man as police and firefighters doused him with water and rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries#auspol #Melbourne #victoria pic.twitter.com/gfcZpx9f9h — 5 News Australia (@5NewsAustralia) January 1, 2022