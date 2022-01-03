Meredith Marks Claims She Spoke to Mary Cosby About Racist Comments Towards Jennie Nguyen on 'RHOSLC'

Meredith Marks is responding to fans after staying relatively silent on her ‘friend’ Mary Cosby’s racist comments on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’

During Sunday’s episode of the Bravo reality series, cast member Jennie Nguyen, who is Asian, confronted Mary Cosby for racially-charged comments she recently made about her.

After the episode aired, many fans called out Marks for not correcting Cosby for her insensitive remarks. In response, the reality star shared a statement on Twitter claiming that she spoke with Cosby about the things she said — including a comment Crosby made about Nguyen’s “slanted eyes.”

“I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support,” Marks wrote. “Please be patient #rhoslc.”

Cosby, however, hit back at Marks’ statement in a tweet of her own.

“Really Meredith?? You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there …you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment!” she tweeted. “Stop acting like your teaching me.. you have your own issues to be productive on…You never have the right answer.. ‘Switzerland.”

During the latest RHOSLC episode, Nguyen explained to Cosby that her comments about her eyes from a Pho luncheon left her feeling “insulted.”

“Really? I love slanted eyes,” a surprised Crosby responded.

Nguyen pointed out that Cosby was still using the term. Cosby then told Nguyen that she didn’t “mean any harm” by her statement.

“You’re an adult, take some responsibility,” Nguyen said in response. “Right now, there is a lot of Asian hate. Take responsibility for your words.”

“I didn’t mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it’s a compliment,” Cosby replied. Nguyen then told her castmate, however, “You can say things differently, like, I love your beautiful eyes. But when you reference ‘I love your slanted eyes,’ you know, it’s very insulting to me.”

Cosby then apologized to Nguyen for her remarks. “I will never walk down that road,” she said. “I apologize.”

Earlier this season, Cosby addressed another racist remark she made about Mexicans by posting an apology to her Instagram page. “I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC. I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies,” she said.

“I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture,” she continued. “I am African American and I know racism first hand. I’ve lived it daily my entire life.”

“It is important to me that you hear this apologize directly from me. My comment was wreckless [sic] .. unintentional. I am truly sorry!” the apology concluded.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

