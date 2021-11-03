Big Dummies: 2 People Tried to Steal Furnace From Home But Passed Out From Gas Leak, Police Say

Two people were found nearly dead inside an empty home in Canada over the weekend after becoming “overcome by the noxious gas fumes” emitted from a furnace they were trying to steal.

via Complex:

Winnipeg police were responding to a report of a break and enter at a home around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the officers noticed a strong smell coming from the residence. They entered the home after spotting two people passed out inside. The individuals, who have only been identified as a man and woman in their 40s, were rescued and regained consciousness once outside.

The two were treated by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, and later arrested. They were eventually released without charges.

Authorities suspect they broke into the home with the intent of stealing the furnace when the gas leak occurred after the heater became dislodged.

The local gas utility company was able to secure the leak and repair the damage.

They nearly lost their lives over a furnace. Was it really worth it?