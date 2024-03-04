Bhad Bhabie's Entourage Involved in Altercation at Restaurant After Allegedly Being Filmed by Diners | lovebscott.com

Danielle Bregoli isn’t gonna let a little thing like pregnancy tame her Bhad Bhabie ways.

via: HipHopDX

Bhad Bhabie and members of her entourage became embroiled in a brawl inside a restaurant after she argued with her boyfriend.

Bhabie, her boyfriend Le Vaughan and a group of friends were having dinner at Toco Madera in West Hollywood on Saturday (March 2) when things between themselves and another table became heated.

According to TMZ, the rapper, who is pregnant, began arguing with her boyfriend while they were eating and allegedly slapped him, according to witnesses.

It is reported that a neighboring table were recording the argument between the couple, leading to the fight escalating.

In the video footage obtained by TMZ, Bhad Bhabie does not get involved in the brawl with the adjacent table, but the clip shows two women going face to face with their fists up before other people try and part them.

Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) can be seen leaving the restaurant calmly with her boyfriend after the melee ended.

TMZ also obtained footage of the argument between Bhad Bhabie and her partner, with the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper clearly growing angry but it is not known what over.

Bhabie’s representatives have since offered their side of the story, commenting: “Danielle was just trying to have a relaxing dinner with her friends as she is very pregnant. The issue was that these drunk women were filming Danielle and her party and then started yelling stuff at them.

“Danielle was arguing with her table because her boyfriend was trying to be protective and stop these people from harassing them and filming them. Danielle wanted her friends to just let it go but the restaurant didn’t get involved and it escalated.”