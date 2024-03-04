Kelsey Nicole Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of "Betraying Her," Opens Up On Decision To Speak Out | lovebscott.com

Kelsey Nicole is opening up about her issues with Megan Thee Stallion and discussing the night of the Tory Lanez shooting.

via: HotNewHipHop

Kelsey says Megan Thee Stallion “had been betraying” her prior to the night she was shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Nicole, who was in the car during the incident, opened up on her decision to speak out during an interview with The Danza Project on Sunday.

“It took a lot for me to come and do this,” she said. “Part of that is, I wanted to be sure when I did speak that I wasn’t speaking from a place of anger. I’m able to articulate myself well enough and not allow the drama to overshadow how I truly feel. I think that’s very important. I didn’t want to take an interview or sit down with anybody until I was past that part.”

Nicole added that she’s since decided to “open up more,” and “let people into my life a little bit and maybe this will help them understand me more. Maybe my story will help somebody else. And I think it’s also part of the healing process. Maybe this will help.” Regardless of her side of the story, when The Neighborhood Talk shared her comments on Instagram, many fans took Megan’s side. “Using my name for likes and views. Meg wasn’t lying,” one user wrote. Another added: “A place of anger?! Girl you weren’t shot. What was you angry for?”