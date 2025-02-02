Home > NEWS

‘Beyond The Gates’: Groundbreaking New CBS Soap Set For Black History Month Experience At Paley Museum

BY: Walker

Published 35 seconds ago

Soap fans hyped for the debut of Beyond the Gates can celebrate the show just days before its premiere.

The upcoming CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates, which is the first new daytime soap in decades and the first-ever Black, one-hour daytime soap, will be the subject of an upcoming Paley Museum program.

“Making Soap Opera History with CBS’s Beyond the Gates” will be the first PaleyImpact program of 2025 from the Paley Museum. The Black History Month Experience Presented by Citi will feature a screening of the first episode, followed by a conversation with the cast and creatives behind the project. The event takes place on Thursday, February 20 at 6:30 pm at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

After the screening, Vladimir Duthiers of CBS Mornings will moderate a conversation with series stars Tamara Tunie and Daphnée Duplaix, as well as executive produce Shelia Ducksworth.

Per the show’s official description, Beyond the Gates “is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

The series is the first project from the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, which is led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer and showrunner. Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld also executive produce. It premieres on Feb. 24. on CBS.

Tickets for the program are on sale for Paley members are on sale now.

