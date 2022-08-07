Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Beyoncé’ ‘Renaissance’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and became the biggest week for a female artist this year after moving 332,000 equivalent album units.

via Complex:

Of that sum, 190,000 consisted of traditional album sales, 138,000 were comprised of SEA units, equaling 179.06 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks. The remaining 4,000 came by way of TEA units.

Renaissance is Bey’s seventh solo No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and is the first album released by a woman to take the top spot this year. Only Harry’s House by Harry Styles had a bigger sales week in 2022 when it amassed 521,500 equivalent album units back in May.

Renaissance exceeded projections, which had the album earning somewhere between 275,000 and 315,000 units. Those figures were driven by the largest streaming week of Beyoncé’s career, which would have given her the top spot on its own.

Beyoncé also had the third-biggest traditional album sales week for an artist this year, trailing only Harry’s House and Proof by BTS. Ahead of the release of Renaissance, Bey sold out four boxed set editions of the album through her webstore, accounting for 136,000 units, or 72 percent of the traditional album sales for her debut week.

After spending the entire month of July atop the Billboard 200, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti relinquished the No. 1 spot to Renaissance. With a seven percent increase in sales, compared to last week, his latest album surpassed 100,000 equivalent album units for the 11th time in its 12-week run. The only time it failed to eclipse the 100,000-unit mark was last week.

You won’t break her soul — but she will break records!