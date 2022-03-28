Beyoncé Wore 400 Carats of Diamonds and a $4K Tennis Ball Bag at 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé stunned at the Oscars in not one, but two tennis-themed ensembles — all while dripping in diamonds.

Kicking off the show with a performance of “Be Alive,” her Oscar-nominated song from “King Richard,” the chart-topper sported a custom David Koma dress in the shade of a tennis ball and was joined by daughter Blue Ivy, 10.

The 40-year-old singer paired her sheer, feather-trimmed frock with matching gloves and Amina Muaddi “Karma” pumps ($1,345) in a coordinating shade of lime.

She further accessorized with 150 carats worth of diamond bangles and two diamond rings — a 50-carat emerald-cut bauble and a 20-carat cushion-cut sparkler — all from Lorraine Schwartz, her longtime jeweler of choice.

Giant green gemstone earrings, also from Schwartz, completed the look.

Singing at the same Compton court where Serena and Venus Williams once practiced, the “Single Ladies” performer also showed donned a dazzling rhinestone garter.

Beyoncé similarly took cues from the sport while choosing her look for the Oscars ceremony: a Valentino Haute Couture gown and matching cape in bold neon yellow.

But the real stars of the show were her Lorraine Schwartz earrings, weighing in at a whopping 150 carats.

The jaw-dropping statement pair featured seven rows of dripping diamonds reaching to the Oscar nominee’s shoulders; Queen B upped the glam factor further by slipping a 35-carat ring, also by Schwartz, over her yellow opera gloves.

Sticking with her chosen theme, the “Halo” singer carried a sold-out $3,995 Judith Lieber clutch shaped like a tennis ball, which she showed off in a fun Instagram snap en route to the afterparty.

Although she didn’t win for Best Original Song, the star joined husband Jay-Z, 52, at his afterparty at Chateau Marmont with the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Zoë Kravitz and more.

You know if Beyoncé is going to step out, she’s going to step OUT.

