Beyoncé Sparkles as She Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Renaissance' Event in Brazil [Photos + Video]

Beyoncé gave some folks in Brazil an early XMAS present.

via: Today Show

On Dec. 21, a special event for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” was held in Salvador, Brazil, where a party called “Club Renaissance” took place after a screening. To the surprise of many, Beyoncé stepped out and greeted her fans.

The singer later shared some stunning behind-the-scenes photos from her trip and the event on Instagram, including snaps of her on a private jet, her appearance on stage and photos of her holding up a Brazilian flag.

Her publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, also shared photos of Beyoncé, who dazzled the crowd in a silver sequined dress that featured a cape.

“Move out the way when the queen touches down in Bahia, Brazil!! what a time! Thank you Brazil. Thank you @tvglobo. Thank you @idw.company. And my partner in this RENAISSANCE journey, @justeenahoh!!! You are a fierce queen! Photos by @mason.poole,” Noel-Schure captioned the post.

In video shared on X, the singer can be heard telling the crowd, “I came because I love you so much.”

BEYONCÉ IN BRAZIL “I came because I love you so much” pic.twitter.com/Ed8QjjA65m — reyoncé (@kuntyseven) December 22, 2023

Fans were screaming for the multi-Grammy-winning artist. In one Instagram story shared by Brazilian entertainment website Hugo Gloss, she tells the rowdy crowd, “Everybody on mute,” with no one following directions because of excitement.

“It was very important to be here, right here,” she can be seen telling the crowd in another Instagram story shared by the outlet.

Prior to her surprise appearance, Bey had been teasing her followers with clues.

Hours earlier she posted a photo of a private jet with her iconic “Renaissance” silver horse peeking from the open door.

She also changed her location on her Instagram profile, which shows a red pin next to Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

On Dec. 19, the “Alien Superstar” singer announced that her tour film was being extended to 15 additional countries, including Brazil.

“Y’all didn’t have to break my website,” the singer is heard saying over a teaser announcing the news. “But I told y’all, the renaissance is not over.”