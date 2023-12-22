Say What Now? John Schneider 'The Have and Have Nots' Star Says Biden Should Be 'Publicly Hung'

Actor John Schneider, of “The Dukes of Hazzard” fame, appears to have earned the attention of the U.S. Secret Service with a since-deleted post on social media calling for President Biden and son Hunter to be “publicly hung.”

via: EW

In a now deleted reply, Schneider wrote, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son, too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.” Screenshots of Schneider’s post circulated online following his Masked Singer unveiling.

John Schneider took off more than one mask tonight. Fox gave this guy a platform tonight. I’m truly sorry for the loss of his wife, but that doesn’t excuse calling for the public execution of POTUS. pic.twitter.com/hMdDNGcLQi — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) December 21, 2023

Fox declined to comment on the post. In a statement provided to EW by a representative Thursday, Schneider said, “Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.”

He added, “It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad. Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”

A spokesperson for the Secret Service has told The Independent: “The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

Making a “credible” threat against the life of a sitting US president, vice president or member of their family is a federal crime punishable with a $250,000 fine and a five-year jail sentence.