Beyoncé Sends Flowers to Boy, 2, Who Went Viral After Calling the Singer His 'Friend': 'Officially Friends' | lovebscott.com

Over the past few years, Beyoncé’s penchant for sending flowers to collaborators has become something of a meme in itself. Jack White, Mickey Guyton, and Nicki Minaj have all been on her recipients list; Bey even recently acknowledged championship-winning coach Dawn Staley with a bouquet after her team’s victory in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. But her latest recipient proved ou don’t have to be a celebrity collaborator or championship-winning coach to get a gift from Beyoncé, when she sent her customary bouquet of flowers to a toddler whose adorable TikTok video went viral.

via: People

The 2-year-old, who went viral recently after he called the Cowboy Carter singer his “friend,” received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Beyoncé, 42, with his mom Bea Fabregas sharing a series of sweet photos on her Instagram. In one picture, Tyler beams up at the camera as he sits next to a bouquet of blue flowers.

Fabregas also included a close-up shot of the flowers and photos of her son playing around on a stuffed horse.

“BEYONCE VIDEO UPDATE For the record @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends!” the proud mom wrote in her caption.

“Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes it’s crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure. In her note (which she started out with “To my friend Tyler” ) she said, “I see your halo, Tyler.”

Fabregas went on to thank Beyoncé and her publicist, saying that it “blows our mind” to know that the pop icon watched her son’s video.

“Thank you to everyone who shared it, commented, liked it. Tyler maybe too young to remember all this, but i’ll always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars!! BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!” She shared.

In a now-viral video posted to Fabregas’ Instagram last week, Tyler is pictured asking “Where’s Beyoncé?!”

After his mom responds that Beyoncé is “in her house,” Tyler asks if he can visit the singer.

“No, we don’t know her personally,” Fabregas responds. “We don’t know her personally. She’s not mama’s friend. She doesn’t live here also, baby.”

“She’s our friend,” Tyler adorably says to his mom. “Beyoncé is my friend.”