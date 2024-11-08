Beyoncé Overtakes Jay-Z to Become Most-Nominated Artist for Grammy Ever

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Beyoncé has made history by becoming the most-nominated artist of all time at the Grammy Awards, overtaking her husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé, already the most awarded performer in the history of the Grammys, leads the field of artists nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards, with 11 nominations. She secured nominations in three of the night’s four general categories, including album of the year for her critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter, as well as song of the year and record of the year for “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”

With this year’s 11 nods, Beyoncé is now the most nominated artist in Grammys history, with 99 total career nominations. In addition to her nominations in album, song and record of the year — categories in which she has somewhat infamously been beaten on multiple occasions — Beyoncé picked up nominations in a wide array of genre categories, including pop, Americana, country and melodic rap. Even though the artist had previously asserted, “This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,” Cowboy Carter decidedly shows up in the best country album category, sandwiched between more expected albums by mainstays Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and the rap-rocker-turned-country-convert, Post Malone.

Advertisement

via: NPR