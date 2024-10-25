Beyoncé Officially Endorses Kamala Harris at Houston Hometown Rally: ‘I’m Here as a Mother’ [Full Speech]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 mins ago

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris at Houston rally, but doesn’t perform.

Beyoncé joined Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Houston, officially demonstrating her support for the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election with an energetic speech.

On Friday, Oct. 25, the 43-year-old superstar attended the rally in her hometown alongside her mother Tina Knowles, longtime friend and Destiny’s Child groupmate Kelly Rowland and country music legend Willie Nelson, with whom she collaborated for Cowboy Carter.

Following a performance from Nelson and speeches from Knowles and Rowland, Beyoncé took the stage to introduce Harris, making it clear that as a mother of three, she is concerned about the future of America. Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with husband JAY-Z.

“We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country, Texas women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” Beyoncé began as the crowd cheered.

She saluted Harris as “the woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now — unity. It’s impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift. The brink of history.”

She told the audience that she was speaking “as a mother,” not a “celebrity” or “politician.”

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in,” Beyoncé added. “A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided — our past, our present, our future merged to meet us here.”

“Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what’s possible with no ceilings,” she continued. “No limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day. Even those who are no longer physically with us, imagine all of their sacrifices. The sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power, reimagining what leadership is. For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you.”

Beyoncé urged those who were tuning in to cast their vote, telling them their voices and votes matter. “Your freedom is your God-given right, your human right.”

She continued, pointing out that Texans, specifically those from Houston, “play a pivotal role to change the course of our future.”

“We must vote. And we need you. It’s time to sing a new song.”

Beyoncé’s appearance comes months after she allowed Harris’ first campaign video to feature her song “Freedom” in July, shortly after Harris entered the presidential race. On several occasions, Harris has played it as a walk-in track at events, including at the Democratic National Convention.

The 32-time Grammy winner has supported Democratic candidates before, including in 2013, when she sang the national anthem at Obama’s inauguration. She also previously posted a social media clip encouraging voters to support Joe Biden in 2020.

In 2023, Beyoncé gifted Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff tickets to the Renaissance World Tour.

Friday’s rally ended months of speculation about whether Beyoncé would officially endorse or publicly support the Harris-Walz presidential campaign.

Other big-name stars and public figures who have formally endorsed Harris for president include Taylor Swift, John Legend, Steph Curry, Cher, Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Carter and more.

via: PEOPLE

