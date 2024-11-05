Beyoncé Channels Pamela Anderson and Encourages People to Vote in ‘Bodyguard’ Music Video

BY: Walker Published 59 mins ago

In a new video posted early Election Day, Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson in the television program “Baywatch” – red one-piece swimsuit and all – and asks viewers to vote.

The video, which dropped early Tuesday, is uncharacteristically low-budget for the singer, depicting her in a variety of settings, usually in a red swimsuit styled like Anderson’s. In addition to Anderson’s “Baywatch” look, Beyonce also channels “Barb Wire,” in a black dress and high boots, as well as the actor’s outfit in the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. She is seen astride a motorcycle, strutting around a photo studio and what appears to be a parking lot, and comically lights a cigarette, which she burns half of.

It is an unusual Election Day message, as it is more Halloween-themed — at one point a message reads “Happy Beylloween” — and only references the election when the singer pulls out a prop pistol which releases a flag that reads “Vote.”

Advertisement

The mock-MTV segment, which is deliberately grainy to evoke an old video, features a chyron that reads “No Visual Awards,” apparently a poke at the complaints that no official videos were released from her two-part “Renaissance” album cycle, of which “Cowboy Carter” was the second release. However, the singer did release a full-length documentary late in 2023 of her “Renaissance” stadium tour that year, which rampaged across North America and Europe during the summer.

via: Variety