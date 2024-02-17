Bethenny Frankel Slams Kelly Rowland for ‘Diva Expectations’ Over ‘Today’ Show Dressing Rooms | lovebscott.com

Bethenny Frankel is slamming Kelly Rowland amid reports the Destiny’s Child alum walked off the set of the Today show shortly before she was due to co-host with Hoda Kotb.

via: Page Six

“I’ve co-hosted with Hoda [Kotb] and I’ve arrived there and the makeup area that you touch up in is often a drop cloth, like, a black drop off,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum said in a now-deleted TikTok video.

“And then your dressing room is the size of a closet and you’re trying to fit all your people in the clown car. And you know what? You’re so excited. You’re so gracious.”

Frankel added, “You’re co-hosting on the ‘Today’ show, an institution in entertainment, a news organization that is not about fancy dressing rooms.”

The reality star recognized that the makeup area on the morning show “is completely communal” and the food is not that great, but said it should be “an honor” to be there alongside “Today” host Hoda Kotb.

“That was not the moment for diva expectations,” she concluded.

Frankel’s comments come after Page Six exclusively reported that Rowland, 43, had abruptly dropped out of her guest-hosting duties on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” Thursday because her dressing room wasn’t up to par.

“Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour,” a source previously told us.

The Destiny’s Child singer’s exit left “Today” insiders baffled because, “She’s beloved at ‘Today.’ She was getting the full hour, and Hoda’s the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense.”

Rowland’s team allegedly inquired about a green room upstairs because “they didn’t like the one she was in.” However, that room was occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was there to promote her new album, “This Is Me… Now”, and her accompanying film project, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

After the “Dilemma” singer refused to co-host, Rita Ora was able to fill in for her.