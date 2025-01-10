BET Teases 106 & Park Revival For 25th Anniversary

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Is 106 & Park coming back in the future?

During a recent interview, BET CEO Scott Mills shared updates on the beloved series while promoting the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

“People love 106 & Park,” Mills stated. “The fact that it doesn’t work as a linear television show doesn’t mean it’s over. We can bring 106 & Park back as a podcast, as a digital experience.”

The original series premiered on September 11, 2000. It aired for over a decade and wrapped up in 2014 after 3,710 episodes. The show became a cultural touchstone. It spotlighted artists like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Destiny’s Child. It also deeply resonated with young audiences in the early 2000s.

Mills hinted at an updated version tailored to the digital era. “We are evolving what 106 & Park will look like in 2025 because it does have that very important role,” he explained. “We’ve got a number of really exciting executions. We’re approaching the 25th anniversary of 106 & Park as well, so there’ll be some things that y’all will really be excited about.”

The 25th anniversary, happening in 2025, offers a unique opportunity to honor the show’s legacy while reimagining it for today’s audience. Mills suggested fans can expect innovative formats. These include podcasts and interactive digital experiences. The goal is to keep the spirit of the series alive.

Chloe Bailey reflected on the show’s impact, saying, “For me, I grew up loving 106 & Park. That was the show for me to be inspired, to get excited. I’d run home from school, and that’s what I would put on.”

As fans anticipate further news, Mills’ remarks indicate 106 & Park is ready to evolve while continuing its celebration of Black culture and talent in new and exciting ways.

via: Hot97

