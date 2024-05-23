6 Best Cities To Travel To As A Black Solo Female In The US

Most of us only go to work to fund our travel habits. Whether or not our PTO is approved is no one’s business. All that must be known is that we are making our way to a new destination, with or without the friend group. But as a first-time solo traveler, you want to ensure your chosen destination is safe.

Traveling to a new country or even a city in the U.S. is always a fun experience. You can immerse yourself in the culture, try new foods, and do as the locals do. Traveling solo allows you to explore and discover parts of yourself at your own pace. However, many women hesitate to travel alone due to safety concerns. Women often worry about being in unfamiliar environments without anyone to rely on in case of trouble. Unfortunately, Black women and queer women face additional layers of concern. Luckily, there are destinations known for their safety, inclusivity, and welcoming atmosphere.

Portland, Oregon

Portland is a haven for solo travelers. The city is known for its friendly locals, vibrant arts, delicious food and great beer. Black women travelers will find a diverse and accepting community. The public transportation system is reliable, making it easy to navigate the city. Portland also offers plenty of solo-friendly activities, like exploring Powell’s City of Books or hiking in Forest Park.

San Diego, California

San Diego is a perfect destination for solo female travelers seeking a beach getaway. The city is known for its laid-back vibe, beautiful coastline, and safe neighborhoods. Black women will find a welcoming and diverse community here, with various cultural festivals and events throughout the year. For queer women, San Diego offers a vibrant LGBTQIA+ scene, especially in neighborhoods like Hillcrest. Spend your days soaking up the sun at La Jolla Cove, exploring Balboa Park, or surfing at Pacific Beach. The city’s reliable public transportation system makes getting around and exploring different areas easy.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle is another excellent destination for solo female travelers. The city is known for its safety, walkability, and stunning natural surroundings. Black women will find a progressive and inclusive environment here. The city has a rich cultural scene with museums, galleries, and historic neighborhoods to explore. Seattle is also home to a vibrant LGBTQ+ community, making it a welcoming place for Queer women. The Pike Place Market, Space Needle, and waterfront are must-visit spots.

New York City, New York

New York City’s vast cultural diversity and iconic landmarks make it feel like you’re traveling the world without leaving the U.S. Each neighborhood offers a different slice of global culture, from Chinatown to Little Italy to Harlem. Black women will find a dynamic, inclusive community with numerous cultural institutions celebrating African-American heritage. Queer women will appreciate the city’s vibrant LGBTQ+ scene, particularly in neighborhoods like Greenwich Village and Chelsea. Explore world-famous museums like the Met and MoMA, enjoy Broadway shows, and experience the diverse culinary scene. New York City’s energy and cultural richness provide an international travel experience right at home.

San Francisco, California

San Francisco is a fantastic destination for solo travelers. The city’s diverse population and liberal attitudes create a safe and welcoming environment. Black women will find the city’s multiculturalism refreshing. San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ history is significant, making it one of the best places for Queer women. Visit the Castro District to explore its rich history and vibrant present. The city’s public transportation and walkable neighborhoods make it easy to get around. You can take advantage of landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

Sedona, Arizona

Sedona offers a landscape and atmosphere that feel otherworldly. Known for its stunning red rock formations and vibrant arts scene, Sedona provides a unique travel experience. It is also renowned for its focus on wellness, making it an excellent destination for healing, meditation, and self-exploration. Black women will find a welcoming community and numerous opportunities to explore the area’s rich Native American history and culture. Activities like hiking in the Red Rock State Park, visiting the Chapel of the Holy Cross, and exploring local art galleries offer a serene and culturally rich experience. Sedona’s many spas, healing retreats, and vortex sites also provide perfect relaxation and personal growth settings.

These U.S. cities offer safety, inclusivity, and plenty of solo-friendly activities. These places provide a welcoming environment where you can enjoy the freedom and joy of solo travel. So pack your bags, embrace the adventure, and discover the best places to travel solo in the U.S.