BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 2 hours ago

There’s nothing like a good love scene — one that makes your heart race, your eyes tear up, and your group chat light up with “Did y’all see that?!” But when it comes to LGBTQIA+ representation, love scenes haven’t always gotten the screen time — or respect — they deserve.

For decades, queer love was either erased, demonized, or reduced to tragic endings. But slowly and powerfully, that changed. From groundbreaking cinema to binge-worthy TV, the best LGBTQIA+ love scenes have done more than just serve drama and romance—they’ve made history.

These moments have pushed past stereotypes and censorship to show love in all its forms: tender, messy, passionate, complicated, and real. And while every meaningful scene matters, the moments that spotlight queer Black, Latinx, Asian, and Indigenous love? They hit different. Because visibility isn’t just about being seen — it’s about being fully seen.

Let’s take a look at the most powerful, unforgettable, and history-making LGBTQIA+ love scenes, starting with the ones that paved the way—and leading into the ones that are expanding the narrative in even more inclusive ways.

Historical Milestones in LGBTQIA+ Love Scenes

“Wings” (1927): Recognized for featuring one of the earliest same-sex kisses in film history, this silent film included a scene where two male characters share a kiss, a groundbreaking moment for its time.

“Desert Hearts” (1985): Directed by Donna Deitch, this film is celebrated as one of the first to present a lesbian relationship in a positive light, moving away from the tragic narratives that previously dominated queer storytelling.

“Brokeback Mountain” (2005): Featuring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, the film’s intimate scenes brought gay relationships into mainstream cinema, challenging perceptions and sparking widespread conversation.

These groundbreaking scenes didn’t just make headlines — they cracked open the door for more nuanced and inclusive queer storytelling. By showcasing LGBTQIA+ love with dignity, passion, and truth, they challenged tired tropes and made space for more stories to be told.

And now, thanks to that foundation, we’re seeing even more meaningful portrayals — especially those centering Black, Latinx, and other LGBTQIA+ people of color — taking up well-deserved space on our screens.

Top 5 LGBTQIA+ Love Scenes Featuring People of Color

1. “Moonlight” (2016)

The beach scene between Chiron and Kevin is quiet, tender, and unforgettable. It’s a rare portrayal of Black queer love onscreen that’s soft, vulnerable, and deeply human. Their connection, though brief, redefines intimacy without needing to be explicit — just honest.

2. “Rafiki” (2018)

This Kenyan film made international waves for its bold, unapologetic story about two young women, Kena and Ziki, falling in love in a society that criminalizes same-sex relationships. Their rooftop kiss is full of nervous energy and joy — it’s a moment that feels both rebellious and beautiful.

3. “Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom” (2008)

This made-for-TV movie from the groundbreaking LOGO series gave us one of the earliest affirming portrayals of Black gay love. The wedding night between Noah and Wade was both romantic and celebratory — showing Black queer men being soft, committed, and in love.

4. “Pose” (2018–2021) – Angel and Lil Papi

Their love story was one of the emotional anchors of “Pose,” and their scenes together are full of chemistry and mutual respect. One standout moment? When Papi uplifts a sad and emotional Angel. After hearing his inspiring words, she leans in for a kiss. It’s tender, validating, and revolutionary for trans and queer love on screen.

5. “Vida” (2018–2020) – Emma and Nico

Starz’s Vida gave us a much-needed Latinx queer love story with depth. The chemistry between Emma and Nico builds slowly, and when they finally get together, the scene is raw, sexy, and emotionally layered. It challenged stereotypes and brought visibility to queer Latinx femmes in a powerful way.

Which LGBTQIA+ love scene lives rent-free in your mind? Drop your favorite moment in the comments!

