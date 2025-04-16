Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Queer Romance: The 5 Best LGBTQIA+ Love Scenes That Changed the Game (And Gave Us All the Feels)

BY: Sierra Kennedy

Published 2 hours ago

Men Resting on Sofa While Watching TV
Credit: Ketut Subiyanto/Canva

There’s nothing like a good love scene — one that makes your heart race, your eyes tear up, and your group chat light up with “Did y’all see that?!” But when it comes to LGBTQIA+ representation, love scenes haven’t always gotten the screen time — or respect — they deserve.

For decades, queer love was either erased, demonized, or reduced to tragic endings. But slowly and powerfully, that changed. From groundbreaking cinema to binge-worthy TV, the best LGBTQIA+ love scenes have done more than just serve drama and romance—they’ve made history.

These moments have pushed past stereotypes and censorship to show love in all its forms: tender, messy, passionate, complicated, and real. And while every meaningful scene matters, the moments that spotlight queer Black, Latinx, Asian, and Indigenous love? They hit different. Because visibility isn’t just about being seen — it’s about being fully seen.

Let’s take a look at the most powerful, unforgettable, and history-making LGBTQIA+ love scenes, starting with the ones that paved the way—and leading into the ones that are expanding the narrative in even more inclusive ways.

Advertisement

Historical Milestones in LGBTQIA+ Love Scenes

  • “Wings” (1927): Recognized for featuring one of the earliest same-sex kisses in film history, this silent film included a scene where two male characters share a kiss, a groundbreaking moment for its time.

  • “Desert Hearts” (1985): Directed by Donna Deitch, this film is celebrated as one of the first to present a lesbian relationship in a positive light, moving away from the tragic narratives that previously dominated queer storytelling.

  • “Brokeback Mountain” (2005): Featuring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, the film’s intimate scenes brought gay relationships into mainstream cinema, challenging perceptions and sparking widespread conversation.

These groundbreaking scenes didn’t just make headlines — they cracked open the door for more nuanced and inclusive queer storytelling. By showcasing LGBTQIA+ love with dignity, passion, and truth, they challenged tired tropes and made space for more stories to be told.

And now, thanks to that foundation, we’re seeing even more meaningful portrayals — especially those centering Black, Latinx, and other LGBTQIA+ people of color — taking up well-deserved space on our screens.

Top 5 LGBTQIA+ Love Scenes Featuring People of Color

Advertisement

1. “Moonlight” (2016) 

The beach scene between Chiron and Kevin is quiet, tender, and unforgettable. It’s a rare portrayal of Black queer love onscreen that’s soft, vulnerable, and deeply human. Their connection, though brief, redefines intimacy without needing to be explicit — just honest.

2. “Rafiki” (2018)

Advertisement

This Kenyan film made international waves for its bold, unapologetic story about two young women, Kena and Ziki, falling in love in a society that criminalizes same-sex relationships. Their rooftop kiss is full of nervous energy and joy — it’s a moment that feels both rebellious and beautiful.

3. “Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom” (2008)

Advertisement

This made-for-TV movie from the groundbreaking LOGO series gave us one of the earliest affirming portrayals of Black gay love. The wedding night between Noah and Wade was both romantic and celebratory — showing Black queer men being soft, committed, and in love.

4. “Pose” (2018–2021) – Angel and Lil Papi

Their love story was one of the emotional anchors of “Pose,” and their scenes together are full of chemistry and mutual respect. One standout moment? When Papi uplifts a sad and emotional Angel. After hearing his inspiring words, she leans in for a kiss. It’s tender, validating, and revolutionary for trans and queer love on screen.

Advertisement

5. “Vida” (2018–2020) – Emma and Nico

Starz’s Vida gave us a much-needed Latinx queer love story with depth. The chemistry between Emma and Nico builds slowly, and when they finally get together, the scene is raw, sexy, and emotionally layered. It challenged stereotypes and brought visibility to queer Latinx femmes in a powerful way.

Which LGBTQIA+ love scene lives rent-free in your mind? Drop your favorite moment in the comments!

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

J.K. Rowling on the red carpet
CELEBRITY

J.K. Rowling Attacks Asexuals on International Asexuality Day

By: Sierra Kennedy
Emira D’Spain
CELEBRITY

Emira D’Spain Slays as Bravo’s First Trans Cast Member, and the Dolls Are Living

By: DM
Bella Ramsey
CELEBRITY

Queer and on the Spectrum: Autistic LGBTQIA+ Celebs You Need to Know

By: DM
FOOD

Taste the Rainbow: 7 LGBTQIA+ Cookbooks You Need on Your Shelf

By: DM
Hockey stick and ball on field
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Female Competition Ban: Trans Athletes Move to Sue England Hockey

By: Sierra Kennedy
#FearlessLove What You Need To Know About Lea Salonga Trans Child
CELEBRITY

#FearlessLove: What You Need To Know About Lea Salonga’s Trans Child

By: Jasmine Franklin
#FunkdafiedLegend 5 Fun Facts About Da Brat That Will Have You Stanning Harder
CELEBRITY

#FunkdafiedLegend: 5 Fun Facts About Da Brat That Will Have You Stanning Harder

By: Jasmine Franklin
Double Armband Tattoo by Reid Gosmire @ Leviticus Tattoo
HUMAN INTEREST

What’s the Real Deal With the Arm Band Tattoo? LGBTQIA+ Meaning, Culture, and Conversations

By: Sierra Kennedy
CELEBRITY

Lena Dunham Advocates for Trans Rights Through the Christopher Street Project Partnership

By: Kara Johnson
Joyful Journeys LGBTQIA+ Friendly Airlines That Truly Celebrate You
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Joyful Journeys: LGBTQIA+ Friendly Airlines That Truly Celebrate You

By: Jasmine Franklin