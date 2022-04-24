Benzino Threatens To File Lawsuit After 50 Cent Says He's Going To Put Coi Leray On TV [Photos]

The battle between Benzino and 50 Cent is far from over, and it was made clear Saturday night when Benzino called 50 out.

via: AceShowbiz

Benzino is upset that 50 Cent tried to drag his daughter Coi Leray in their feud. The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum claimed he’s going to file a lawsuit after the “In Da Club” hitmaker declared he will put the “Trendsetter” artist on TV if people keep hating on her.

On Saturday, April 23, Fiddy shared a photo of Coi on Instagram. Alongside the snap, he wrote, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray I’m gonna make her show up on your Tv. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”

Having caught wind of the post, Benzino call Fiddy out on Twitter. “Hey RATMAN aka 59 I appreciate u putting my Coi on but does she know you and STARS ain’t been seeing eye to eye lately. Well I just got my hands on a federal lawsuit saying that the ‘BMF’ trademark isn’t yours & knew about it & never told Meech or STARS. Big mistake you dummy,” he argued.

“Your dumb a** made the decisions not to tell anyone because you already invested too much,” the TV personality added. “I’ll be releasing the entire lawsuit real soon, but I’m gonna let u marinate for sec before I stick a fork in you.”

“You crossed a line with my kid but that’s ok, she’ll have to live with the decision she made to go against her father to deal with the opps,” he went on noting. “Everyone who is a real person will recognize her disloyalty and it will be her downfall. Smh, people who sell their souls always regret it.”

Prior to this, Benzino challenged 50 Cent to a celebrity boxing match. “Let’s throw those right there,” the 56-year-old said while showing off his hands to the camera. “Listen, man. You want to beat man about things, man? Step in the ring, because that’s [where] men settle their differences. F**k all that internet s**t. Step in the ring.”

Benzino and 50 Cent started beefing after the latter insinuated that Benzino is gay in a homophobic remark. On April 13, the Queens native wrote alongside a clip in which Benzino talked about his sexual preferences, “Young Buck, Benzino just embrace who you are but don’t pat nobody butt when they score a basket. fool. Hahaha, Nah. FOR REAL! PUNK.”