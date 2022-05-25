Benzino To Surrender To Authorities After Being Named A Fugitive

Rapper Benzino announced that he planned to surrender to police on Monday (May 23) after he was named a fugitive following a warrant issued for his arrest.

via: Hot97

The warrant is from a 2020 incident that happened in July. Benzino allegedly damaged the car belonging to the boyfriend of the mother of his child after a verbal confrontation.

Vibe points out that Benzino recently spoke on the legal battle. He said, “I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time. He continued, “Long story short, the case was like two years ago, and somebody put that old video up and it got me kind of arguing with him.”

Benzino said he missed a zoom court date because he tested positive for COVID. It’s not clear if Benzino is currently in police custody.

Hip Hop DX points out that the rapper isn’t a stranger to legal trouble. In 2015, he attempted to board Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a loaded gun and was arrested. In 2017, Georgia police got a warrant to search his home and discovered 22 grams of THC oil gummies, six MDMA pills, and less than an ounce of weed. As a result, he was arrested and charged with felony drug possession. In 2017, Benzino was arrested for an outstanding warrant after failing to show up to court for a traffic violation.