Benny The Butcher Hospitalized for Asthma-Related Issue [Photo]

Benny The Butcher is dealing with a medical emergency that caused him to cancel his Detroit show slated for Wednesday night (October 27) at Saint Andrews Hall.

via: Revolt

On Wednesday (Oct. 27), the “Fly With Me” emcee took to his Instagram account to share that his forthcoming show at Detroit’s Saint Andrew’s Hall would be postponed due to a medical emergency, which he did not disclose.

“Due to a non-COVID related medical emergency, tonight’s Benny The Butcher show at Saint Andrew’s Hall will be postponed to a TBD date that is being worked on as we speak,” the caption read. “Hang on to your tickets and we will notify all ticket holders of the new show date as soon as it is confirmed.”

According to Complex, a rep said that Benny’s hospital visit was related to his asthma. “Every now and again, it requires medical attention,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

DJ Premier took to Benny’s Instagram comment section to send his good wishes. “Strengthen Up Butcher! Love and Prayers To A Quick Bounce Back,” he wrote, alongside prayer hands and a red heart emoji. Lil Cease commented several prayer hands emojis, while actor Page Kennedy wrote, “Get well homie. You’re a truck. Nothing stopping you. You built for this. You from Buffalo.”

The Griselda rapper previously mentioned his medical condition in his music and in interviews. Last year, he spoke to Vice about the extra measures he takes to stay safe during the pandemic.

“First and foremost, we’re taking precautions with COVID-19 and everything that’s going on. Also, I got asthma, I’m keeping up with my asthma, I got my doctor on speed dial,” the “Plug Talk” rapper said. “It’s just learning new things, man. Staying hydrated. Trying to put the right things inside our body, because we’re smoking, drinking, putting other shit in our body, so we gotta put some good shit in there, too. Looking out for each other, trying to stay healthy.”

Wishing Benny a speedy recovery.