‘Bel-Air’ Adds Vic Mensa & Alycia Pascual-Peña To Season 3 Cast | lovebscott.com

A couple new faces are coming to Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’.

via: Deadline

Vic Mensa (The Chi) and Alycia Pascual-Peña (Moxie, Saved by the Bell) have joined the Season 3 cast of Peacock’s Bel-Air in recurring roles. Mensa will play Quentin and Pascual-Peña will play Amira.

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Bel-Air imagines The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s (Jabari Banks) complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a new approach to this world of swagger, style and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.

In addition to Banks, the hit streaming series also stars Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Also set to return: Justin Cornwell reprising the role of Lamarcus, Karrueche Tran returning as Ivy and Joivan Wade returning as Frederick.

Carla Banks Waddles is Bel-Air‘s showrunner, writer and executive producer. Morgan Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan?Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser also EP. The drama series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group,?and?Westbrook Studios

Mensa is a rapper and actor who most recently portrayed the character Jamal in Season 4 of the Showtime series The Chi, created by Lena Waithe. He also played himself in seasons 2 and 3 of the comedy series South Side, from creators Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin. On the film side, Mensa appeared in the 2020 indie Akilla’s Escape. He is repped by Buchwald and Colin Stark Management.

Pascual-Peña most recently starred as Celeste in the Netflix reggaeton series Neon and as Yoli in the CBS series The Neighborhood. She is best known for her portrayal of Aisha Garcia in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival in a series regular role. In film, she starred in the Amy Poehler-directed dramedy for Netflix, Moxie.