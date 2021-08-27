Behold RuPaul’s Rules for Handling ‘Unruly’ Plane Passengers [Video]

RuPaul is fed up with people not following coronavirus guidelines while traveling and on planes.

via: Huff Post

Earlier this week, the FAA said there had been nearly 4,000 reports of unruly passengers this year, with nearly 3,000 of them related to people refusing to wear masks. That was up from just 146 unruly passenger reports in 2019, The Washington Post reported. Some flight attendants are even taking self-defense lessons.

New Unruly Passenger Numbers since 1/1/2021:

– 3,988 unruly reports

– 2,928 refusing to wear a mask reports

– 693 investigation initiated

– 132 cases with penalties

Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, the “Drag Race” host offered to restore order in the air with his “rules for the unruly,” including advice for drink limits, baggage and the most important rule of all.

“If you don’t own the plane, you don’t make the rules,” RuPaul said. “That’s right. So, put your mask on, watch the ‘Boss Baby’ and shut the fuck up, bitch!”

Someone needs to figure it out because it’s out of hand.